Sept. 7, 1928 to June 25, 2019 William Murray Campbell was surrounded by family when he passed peacefully at his home in Ketchum, Idaho, after bravely confronting a brief illness of multiple myeloma and kidney failure. He was the only child born to Kathleen and William Campbell in Sewickly, Pennsylvania and grew up in Wilmington, Delaware. Murray began his swimming career after school at the local YMCA in Wilmington. He continued to enjoy swimming in the Senior Masters program in Sun Valley and swam nearly every day into his late 80's. Murray attended University of Delaware where he continued his competitive swimming and graduated with a degree in Engineering in 1951. Murray started his career with Scott Paper Company in Philadelphia upon graduation from college. His career was interrupted by the Korean conflict , in which he served as Second Lieutenant in the Army as an Artillery Army Officer. Subsequent to his Army service, Murray rejoined Scott Paper Company in Pennsylvania, followed by a transfer to the company's newly acquired Sound View Paper Company in Everett, WA. It was here where he was later introduced to Elizabeth Moody. Murray and Elizabeth raised their children, Linda and Bill in Everett and were married for 40 years. Murray's banking career began in 1955 when he took a position at Seattle-First National Bank in 1961, later he was Vice President and Manager of the Metropolitan Office in Seattle. He assumed the position of President and CEO of Everett Trust and Savings Bank in 1975. In January of 1977 the bank changed its name to Olympic Bank. In January of 1985 Olympic Bank merged with First Interstate Bank. Following his retirement in 1985 Murray joined the Board of Directors of First Interstate Bank where he served for 10 years. Murray was an avid golfer. He enjoyed golfing with his friends nearly every Saturday at Everett Golf and Country Club where he was a longtime member. Murray joined Seattle Golf and Country Club in 1970 and remained a member for the duration of his life. He held additional golf and social memberships at Elkhorn in Sun Valley, ID, and The Club at Morningside in Rancho Mirage, CA. In 1959 Murray and Elizabeth bought a summer home on Tulalip Bay where he and his family enjoyed waterskiing, swimming, boating, windsurfing, crabbing and entertaining . He especially enjoyed the Father-Son week long boat trips with other families and traveled in an armada of boats to the San Juan Islands and Canadian Gulf Islands. On the way home they often picked up Linda from Four Winds Camp. Murray and his family enjoyed their cabin at Stevens Pass as Linda and Bill participated in the Stevens Pass ski racing program. He followed their racing programs throughout the Northwest, as well as family ski trips around the world. Sun Valley was always a destination the family enjoyed so much that a condo was purchased. Subsequently in 1990 Murray and Elizabeth built a home in Bigwood where Murray remained. He also enjoyed tennis throughout his adult life. Being an avid skier and competitive by nature, he loved participating in the Masters Ski program in Sun Valley. Murray met Mollie Brea Shott while skiing in the Masters Ski Program. Murray married Mollie on August 24, 1996 in his Sun Valley home. They split their time between their homes at Morningside in Rancho Mirage, CA, and Bigwood in Ketchum, ID. He enjoyed his weekly Gin games with the boys at the Club at Morningside and playing with his daughter, Linda, always the competitor. Murray Campbell is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mollie Campbell; daughter, Linda Campbell (Duane Oord); son, Bill (Christine) Campbell; four grandchildren: Meghan Monroe (Frank) Mannes; Elizabeth Monroe (Shaun) Filer; George Campbell and Delphine Campbell; three great-grandchildren, Oliver Mannes, Henrik Mannes and Evelyn Filer; stepchildren: Quinn (Peter) Curran, Bill (Nancy) Shott; step-grandchildren: Corey and Catherine Whitman; Wills, Blake and Ana Shott. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. The family requests that donations be sent to: Everett YMCA Swimming Scholarships – Attention Lori 2720 Rockefeller Avenue Everett, WA 98201 or the . Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

