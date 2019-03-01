Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wade Olsen. View Sign

April 6, 1957 - February 22, 2019 Loving husband and father, Wade Olsen passed away on February 22, 2019. To all, he was a gentle giant, full of laughter, kindness, and compassion. Wade was born on April 6, 1957 in Moses Lake, WA. His family lived in Everett, WA and had a few years overseas with the Air Force. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy and became a medic, nicknamed "Doc" by those serving with him. This led to a career in nursing. Wade was an Emergency Room Nurse at Cascade Valley Hospital for 14 years. Then, together with his wife, Judy, opened a Thomas Kinkade Signature Gallery in Poulsbo, WA. After developing Parkinson's in 2004, he had to eventually close the gallery. Wade is survived by Judy, his wife of 31 years; brother, Steve; son, Adam, stepson, Ben; stepdaughters, Charity and Shaunna; as well as 12 grandchildren. Wade's passions were drumming, listening to rock and roll, movies, fishing, travel, a game called "Farkle" and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all and loved forever. A Celebration of Life Memorial is planned for March 30, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Legion Hall Memorial Park in Everett and will include a Color Guard salute. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for a memorial park bench overlooking Legion Park, near Wade and Judy's home in Everett. Many thanks to the staff at Delta Rehab in Snohomish for six years of their loving care, and to our family and friends, as well as Peggy and Jerry Brien for their unwavering support.



