Wallace Dean Scott April 11, 1928 - Feb. 2, 2020 Wallace Dean Scott, 91, of Marysville, WA, went home to be with the Lord in heaven on February 2, 2020 on one of his favorite days, Super Bowl Sunday. Dean was born April 11, 1928 in Lake Stevens, WA, to David and Sarah Scott. After graduating from Lake Stevens High School, Dean served as a Military Policeman (MP) in World War II, stationed in Alaska. Dean had the pleasure of being as one chosen for General Dwight D. Eisenhower's honor guard. Dean married Velva Phelps on November 25, 1950. They made their first home in Everett, WA, where Dean began his career with Scott Paper Company, retiring in 1983. His work family knew him as "Scotty" or "Wally" and he loved his crew that worked for him and he carried on many great work friendships until the end of his life. In retirement, Dean and Velva spent many winters in Arizona along with his passions for hunting and fishing. Dean is survived by his wife, Velva Scott in which they had 69 wonderful years of marriage; son, Clint Scott (Christy), daughter, Dena Cave (Dan) and daughter, Megan West (Fiancee' John Stringer); four grandsons, Jeff Scott, Blake Scott, Spencer Cave and Cameron Cave and one grand daughter, Lacey Ische along with eight great-grand children. We would like to thank Robin and Greg Erke of April House for the personal and wonderful care of Dean the last six months of his life. There will be a celebration of life at a private family gathering.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 8, 2020