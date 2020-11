Wallace Middleton was born November 11, 1921 in Snoqualmie, WA, and passed away October 24, 2020 at the family home in Stanwood, WA with his wife Lillian and family at his side.

Funeral services will be held privately. There will be a public viewing on Monday and Tuesday, November 2nd, and 3rd, 2020 at Gilbertson Funeral Home Stanwood from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

See full obituary at www.gilbertsonfh.com.

