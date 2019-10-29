Walter Bud Nelson passed away on October 25, 2019. He was born on April 28, 1936 in Everett, WA. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara, three sons and daughters-in-law, ten grandchildren, one sister and nieces. He went to Oak Harbor High School, was a Merchant Seaman and served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958. Walter owned and operated Nelson Boat Co. of Arlington, WA for several years. Later he was employed at Caladon owned by Don Saunders, then owned by Bruce McCaw. He worked at Caladon for twenty-five years. Services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marysville, WA on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 29, 2019