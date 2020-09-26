On September 11th beloved Father, Grandfather, Educator, and fixture within the Everett community, Walter E. Hall, passed away peacefully at the age of 83. Wally (also known as "Pop" by his grandkids) was born in Everett to Marion & John Hall. He comes from a long line of Hall's that lived in Everett and served the community: his great-uncle Oden Hall, his grandfather Walter E. Hall, and his father John W. E. Hall were all Everett Park Superintendents. Wally was a 1955 graduate of Everett High School. He then went on to further his education, graduating from Pacific Lutheran College (PLU) with a Liberal Arts degree and a Bachelors in Education in 1960. He received his Masters in Political Science from WSU in 1970. Wally worked in education for a total of 34 years. Most of his teaching career was spent in the Everett School District serving the kids of the community as a teacher, vice-principal, and principal. He enjoyed reading, cooking and spending time with family. Once he retired, he enjoyed his winters in Indio, CA. Wally is survived by his four children, Kris Hall, Lyn (Eric) Fiegl, John (Alisa) Hall, and Geoffrey (Heidi) Hall. He leaves behind his loving wife, Cathie Hall and three step-children Jason Hausske, Nicole Aune (Brent), and Jarett Hausske (Fernanda); his niece Karin Mooney; and 19 grandchildren. Wally was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Shirley Hall. A celebration of life service will be held July 16, 2021 at Legion Hall. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the Everett Schools Foundation CASE in memory of Wally Hall at www.epsfoundation.org or by mail PO Box 3112, Everett WA 98213. Wally also was a member of the YMCA and donations can be made to the Pedaling of Parkinson's program in Everett. 4730 Colby Ave, Everett WA 98203

July 15, 1937 - September 11, 2020