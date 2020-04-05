Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Hammen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Andrew Hammen January 26, 1930-March 26, 2020 Walter (Wally) Andrew Hammen, passed away peacefully on the evening of March 26, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born on January 26, 1930, to parents Andrew and Josephine Hammen in Minneapolis, MN. Wally is preceded in death by his four sisters: Beaulah Maher, Kay Matthews, Esther Pedersen and Jackie Hammen; and his beloved wife, Ardis, after 65 years of marriage. Shortly after graduating from Marshall High School, and working a stint as a soda jerk, Wally opted to join the Marine Reserves. During this era, he went on a blind date and met his future wife, Ardis Jacobson. After 10 days, he asked her to marry him. Before the wedding could take place, he got called up to the Marines. Two short weeks later, he traded in his quintessential soda jerk hat for a helmet and was off to fight in the Korean War and specifically, in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, earning two Purple Hearts while fighting. He completed his military service and returned to life as a civilian in Minneapolis. He married the love of his life, Ardis, in 1952. Wally is survived by his four children: David (Marshia) Hammen, Douglas Hammen, Richard (Martha) Hammen, Lisa (Jody) Harrington; and grandchildren: Nathaniel, Joel and Andrew Hammen, Ritchie and Yvanna Hammen, and Jolie and Sadie Harrington. Wally was a businessman at heart. He thought moving to the West would benefit his health, as the cold winters of Minnesota were too much after suffering from severe frostbite while in Korea. He owned and ran Bond's Colonial Furniture for decades in Everett, WA. Despite the frostbite, his favorite winter time activity was cross country skiing and he would share that love with those that could not do so for themselves. He was a member of Ski For Light, an organization for the visually and mobility impaired. Late in his time there, he was focusing on those who sit-ski; members who could not use their legs to ski. Wally was also an active member of Central Lutheran Church, the veteran's group, the Chosin Few, a group that celebrates surviving the battle at the Chosin Reservoir. He was an enthusiastic gardener, focusing on strawberries and dahlias. He was an early practitioner of composting and organic gardening, although he disliked using the term organic as he said everything that grows is organic. He enjoyed singing with the Everett Norwegian Male Chorus and being active with the Sons of Norway group; attending as many dances as they could in Everett and Seattle. He cherished his time in the outdoors. In addition to cross country skiing, he loved riding his tandem bicycle with Ardis, which they fondly referred to as their limousine, and running. In the summer of 2009, he was starting to train for a half marathon. A few months later, because of an undiagnosed heart ailment, Wally fell and suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2009. He was wheelchair-bound after his fall. For the past 10 1/2 years, he received great care from the staff at View Ridge Care Center, and also by daily visits from his wife until her death, and his son, Doug. Wally lived a full life and will be missed by so many. Memorial services will be held at an undetermined date at Central Lutheran Church, hopefully this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ski for Light - Puget Sound Chapter or Everett Gospel Mission: Ski for Light - Puget Sound Chapter Attn: Nancy Dunn 1531 Alpensee Strasse Leavenworth, WA 98826 Everett Gospel Mission 3711 Smith Ave Everett, WA 98201



