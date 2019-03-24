Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Hart. View Sign

Walter (Walt) Hart Feb. 21, 1929 - Jan. 17, 2019 Walter Hart, of Arlington, WA, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Providence Hospice Center in Everett, WA at age 89. His family takes comfort from his seemingly never ending strength and courage. He was born in Portland Oregon on February 21, 1929 to Walter and Mary (Chambers) Hart. He graduated from Benson Polytechnic High School and joined the US Navy in 1946 after serving in the Oregon Army National Guard. He married Virginia (Ginger) Jenkins on August 26, 1950. Walt was a veteran of the Korean War and served his country proudly. After serving in the Navy he attended Oregon State College, Seattle University and later received his Degree in Engineering from City University. He retired from John Fluke Manufacturing Company in 1994. He was an Electrical Design Engineering and later became the Product Safety Manager. Walt had six children, Mike Hart-Briggs (Rich), Denise Huson (John), Ronda Zoellick (Ray), and was preceded in death by son, Larry Hart; and daughters, Robin and Lucinda Hart. Walter is survived by his daughters; 16 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren; sibling, Jeanne Zepeda (Jim); brother-in-law, Ron Jenkins (Pat); and sisters-in-law, Lovena Jenkins, Carol Belden, Sharron Krough and Lolly Belden; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful brother, husband, father and grandfather and will be missed dearly by all. Service and reception to be held on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Arlington. Donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul on the church website: osvonlinegiving.com . "To him who is able to keep you from falling and to present you before his glorious presence without fault and with great joy – to the only God our Savior be glory, majesty, power and authority, through Jesus Christ our Lord, before all ages, now and forevermore! Amen" Jude 24-25. Funeral Home Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery

4504 Broadway

Everett , WA 98203

