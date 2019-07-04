Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Lloyd Bingaman. View Sign Service Information Beck's Funeral Home 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Viewing 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Beck's Funeral Home 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Beck's Funeral Home 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Holy Rosary Catholic Church Edmonds , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Lloyd Bingaman, widower of Alice and beloved father of nine, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 after a long life devoted to work and family. He is survived by his children: David (Katie) of Ocean Shores; Sue Cavelero (James) of Mill Creek; Mike (Cathy) of Snohomish; Rob (Bonnie) of Everett; Dawn of Snohomish; Mary Adams (Steve) of Everett; and James (Kristin) of Marysville; his 24 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; and his sons, Daniel and George. Walt graduated from Lincoln High School, after which he studied engineering at the University of Washington. In 1943 he joined the military as part of the US Army Air Forces and trained as a pilot, navigator and bombardier. WWII ended before he was deployed and Walt returned to Seattle and the University of Washington. He married Alice Kreide, whom he met at the age of 11, the sister of his best friend, Will. Walt and Alice were married for 66 years, from 1947 until her death in 2013, and were partners in all things. Walt had always worked in the land-mobile communications industry, and was one of the pioneers in local development within that industry. He started his career at Northern Radio in Seattle and after a few years, moved to Rothenbuhler Engineering in Sedro Woolley, WA, where he collaborated on the first "talkie-tooter," a device used in the logging industry that ultimately saved many lives. He helped start Radio Systems in Seattle where he developed one of the very first battery-powered mountain-top repeaters, as well as repeater sites that to this day, still play a major role in communications in the greater Puget Sound region. Officially retiring from Radio Systems when it was sold 25+ years later, he came out of retirement to help his son, Michael, start a business, Accu-Comm, and worked there as wireless communication specialist for over two decades. He was a man of unstinting generosity, unwavering integrity, tremendous humor and solid wisdom, who will be sorely missed by his extended and loving family. Viewing at Beck's Funeral Home in Edmonds, WA on Monday, July 8, 2019, 5:00-7:00 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Edmonds, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by reception. Interment at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .

