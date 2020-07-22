Walter Everett Springer of Bellingham, Washington, passed away in Bellingham on June 22, 2020, of natural causes. He was 76 years old, and was the son of Robert Walter Springer and Anne Cooper McLean Springer. He was raised in Everett, Washington, and graduated from Everett High School. He earned an Associate degree at Everett Community College and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Education degree at Western Washington State College, in 1965.

After college graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force for four years. He was an Officer, and spent one of these years in Vietnam. He also served his country as a member of the Air National Guard and in the Civil Air Patrol.

In the 1970's, he began his employment as a Campus Security officer at Western Washington State College. He worked there until retiring in 1997.

In addition to his on going patriotism, his family was a top priority for him. His success in the military and with college served as strong examples for his younger siblings. He. Was an enthusiastic reader, especially of non-fiction. He enjoyed people,had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed discussing current topics. His time in the military brought him a deeper understanding of the world.

He is survived by his brother Robert Walter Springer II, sister-in-law Vicki Springer and nieces Kristine Springer, Stephanie Springer, and Jennifer Springer.

He is also survived by his sister Anne Johnson, brother-in-law David E. Johnson, nephew Nick Johnson, and great-nieces Makaylah Johnson and Chanelle Johnson, and great-nephew. Beckem Johnson.

Hw was a beloved member of our family, and a dear friend. He will be greatly missed.

The service is being scheduled by Jerns Funeral Home and will take place at Tacoma National Cemetery.

October 27, 1943 - June 22, 2020