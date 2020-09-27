Born in Spokane, WA March 17th 1930, passed peacefully September 9th 2020.

She will be loving remembered by her family; sons Fred Bowers and wife Laurie, Rick oliver, Norm Oliver and his wife Cheryl, Donwyn Gilleland and Dennis Gilleland. Her Grandchildren: Robby and wife Sherri, Jill and husband Tom, Kristy, Angela, Jodi Lynn and Eric. Great Grandchildren: Sebastion, Kameron, Konnor, Hannah and Kayla. Great Grand Children: Sammy, Bethany and Paige.

She is preceded in death by her husband Dave Gilleland and her son William "Bill" Oliver.

For 16 years Wanda and the craft ladies of Crystal Tree Village did some wonderful work for a variety of organizations. This was very dear to her heart.

Wanda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. We will forever love and miss you.

March 17, 1930 - September 9, 2020