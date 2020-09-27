1/1
Warren Dukleth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Warren Dukleth, of Marysville, Wa, passed peacefully at home in the presence of his family on August 11, 2020. Warren was 80 years old.

Warren was born and raised in Minnesota but moved to Washington state in his 20's where he lived the rest of his life. Warren enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. He worked for many years at Weyerhaeuser but retired from the Snohomish County Road Maintenance Department. Warren was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl. He leaves behind his siblings (Olive, LaVonne, Orville and Gary), his children (Terri, Steve, Michelle & Lori), many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

August 11, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved