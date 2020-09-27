Warren Dukleth, of Marysville, Wa, passed peacefully at home in the presence of his family on August 11, 2020. Warren was 80 years old.

Warren was born and raised in Minnesota but moved to Washington state in his 20's where he lived the rest of his life. Warren enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. He worked for many years at Weyerhaeuser but retired from the Snohomish County Road Maintenance Department. Warren was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl. He leaves behind his siblings (Olive, LaVonne, Orville and Gary), his children (Terri, Steve, Michelle & Lori), many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

August 11, 2020