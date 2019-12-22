Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Lee Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren Jones was born on August 31, 1953 in Everett, WA and passed away on December 8, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Warren was raised in the Marysville, WA area where he was affectionately nicknamed Rubber (duck). He spent his youth creating memories with his brothers and friends. Warren later moved to Camano Island, WA where he grew a love for crabbing and hosting pool parties for his friends and family. Warren grew a passion for classic cars and spent the last decade of his life showing off his exquisite collection throughout the Puget Sound with his son, daughters, and grandson. He was well known for being the life of the party and many have stories showing his love for good times. Warren is survived by his wife, Susan Jones; his son, Jason Jones; his daughters, Sandy Richardson and Sarah Jones; his siblings, Dave (Lynda) Jones, Margie (Scott) Wells; and his grandson, Connor Jones. Warren is, also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and family who will miss his unmatched humor and love for adventure. Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Madge and Arnie Jones; brother, Gary Jones; and son-in-law, Shawn Richardson. A celebration of life is planned for January 4, 2020 at Gleneagle Country Club at 3:00 p.m.



Warren Jones was born on August 31, 1953 in Everett, WA and passed away on December 8, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Warren was raised in the Marysville, WA area where he was affectionately nicknamed Rubber (duck). He spent his youth creating memories with his brothers and friends. Warren later moved to Camano Island, WA where he grew a love for crabbing and hosting pool parties for his friends and family. Warren grew a passion for classic cars and spent the last decade of his life showing off his exquisite collection throughout the Puget Sound with his son, daughters, and grandson. He was well known for being the life of the party and many have stories showing his love for good times. Warren is survived by his wife, Susan Jones; his son, Jason Jones; his daughters, Sandy Richardson and Sarah Jones; his siblings, Dave (Lynda) Jones, Margie (Scott) Wells; and his grandson, Connor Jones. Warren is, also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and family who will miss his unmatched humor and love for adventure. Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Madge and Arnie Jones; brother, Gary Jones; and son-in-law, Shawn Richardson. A celebration of life is planned for January 4, 2020 at Gleneagle Country Club at 3:00 p.m. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close