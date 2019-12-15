Warren Mickey Cox Warren M. Cox, 78, of Monroe, WA passed away on November 24, 2019 from pulmonary complications. Warren was born on January 16, 1941 to Charles and Diane Cox in Portland, OR. His family moved to Washington when he was a young boy. After graduation, he joined the Navy, serving two years enlisted, two years reserved. Later he worked in a local garage and went on to start his life long career as a truck mechanic. He retired from a career he truly loved in 2008. He could often be found hanging out at his favorite watering hole, the Keg-N-Cue in Monroe, WA. Warren has always had a love for aircrafts and military ships. He spent many weekends racing the #54 car out at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, passing his love for racing onto his children and grandchildren. Warren was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Diane Cox. He is survived by his older brother, Clifford Cox and his wife, Meg of Montana; his younger sister, Delpha Bleeck of Washington; his oldest son, Joel Patrick Cox, his wife, Michele and their two children: Ashley Hernandez and Matthew Cox of North Carolina; and his youngest son, Steven Michael Cox, his wife, Chrissy and their two children, Dawson and McKenna Cox, of Washington. Warren was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 15, 2019