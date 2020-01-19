Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne E. Steele. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home 409 West Main Street Monroe , WA 982720118 (360)-794-7049 Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne E. Steele, age 49, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Evergreen Hospital in Kirkland, WA. Wayne is survived by his wife, Donnel; mother, Glenda Steele, brother, Charlie Steele; his children, Whitni, Johnathon and Alexa, and grandchildren, Arlena and Rowdy. He is predeceased by his father, Bill Steele and brothers, Tony and Jon. Wayne was born July 3, 1970 in Monroe, WA. He was a graduate of Skykomish High School and Lake Washington Voc Tech before working for Aviation Technical Services for 25 years. Wayne's biggest joy in life was spending time with family, especially his grandkids. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of the Green Bay Packers and UW Huskies and his many years of service in the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Wayne also had a passion for guns, model cars, RC cars and doing or saying anything that would get a rise out of other people. His charismatic personality was outshined only by his love and caring for others. Our hearts have been left shattered, but memories of him and his love will carry us through. A celebration of life will take place at 1pm on January 25, 2020 at the Sky Valley Eagles Club in Sultan, WA, 1112 E. Main street. (360) 793-4149.





