April 26, 1944 - March 28, 2020 Wayne Irving Larson was born April 26, 1944 in Mount Vernon, WA and passed away, in the hospital, on March 28, 2020 from Covid-19. He grew up in Stanwood, WA where he graduated from high school in 1962. He graduated from the University of Washington and spent most of his adult life living in Seattle and working for Boeing as an accountant. His interests were hiking and spending time on Camano Island, WA at the family beach house. He leaves behind one brother, Dale Larson; a niece; two nephews; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Ella Larson. Wayne was laid to rest at Anderson Cemetery in Stanwood. A celebration of his life is postponed until a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 8, 2020