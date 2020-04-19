Dec. 1, 1943 - Mar. 27, 2020 Wayne Krogseth, age 76, passed away on March 27, 2020 due to metastatic colon cancer. His wife, daughter and son-in-law by his side. Wayne was born on December 1, 1943 in New Westminster, British Columbia, to Barney and Genevieve Krogseth. His family immigrated to the U.S. in 1952 and settled in Everett Washington. In 1964, he met his future wife Sharon Donovan, they were married on July 30, 1966 in Everett, WA. In 1976, they moved to Lake Oswego, Oregon where he resided until his death. Wayne spent his career in industrial tool and supply sales. He retired in 2015. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time at his beach home on the shores of Puget Sound. He also enjoyed traveling annually to Palm Desert to spend time in the sun. But Wayne's biggest passion was spending time with his family. You could always find him at one of his grandson's football, baseball, or lacrosse games. Wayne is survived by his wife; daughter, Jill Hilliker and son in law, Ty Hilliker; and grandson's, Hayden, Blake, and Kellen; sisters, Sharon (Larry) Gasman, Colleen (Mike) Stringer; and brother, Keith Krogseth. Along with his nieces and great niece and nephews. A private service will be held. Remembrances may be made in his name to Meals on Wheels of Lake Oswego, 505 G Ave, Lake Oswego, Or 97034.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 19, 2020