Wayne Eldon Marks Sept. 30, 1965 - March 31, 2020 Wayne Eldon Marks of Lake Stevens, WA, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, after a long illness. Wayne was born to Sandra K. and Roger A. Marks on September 30, 1965, at Mtn. Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The family lived in Mtn. Home until Wayne was four years old when they moved to Lake Stevens. Wayne attended Lake Stevens schools and graduated in 1983. He later attended DeVry University and graduated with an Associate Degree. Wayne was an accomplished carpenter working in Alaska, eastern Washington and the Pacific Northwest. He enjoyed his good friends, hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. Wayne is survived by his mother, Sandy; his brother, Wayde; his nephew, Walker; several aunts, uncle, and cousins. His father, Roger, preceded him in death. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.





Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 14, 2020

