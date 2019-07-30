Wayne Phillip Anderson Wayne Anderson of Lynnwood, WA, passed away July 24, 2019. Wayne was born October 16, 1933 in Stanwood, WA, to Harold and Irene Anderson. As a young man, he enjoyed the wilderness; hiking, mountain climbing, hunting and fishing in the North Cascades. In 1954, Wayne joined the Army and served as a corporal in the 8th Infantry Regiment 4th Division during the last days of the allied occupation of Germany after WWII. After returning to Washington he married Marlene Barker. They were later divorced. Wayne served as a parole officer for the Washington State Department of Corrections from 1963 to 1999 working in Everett, Aberdeen, Bremerton, Vancouver and Seattle. During his years of service, he received several awards, was involved in high-profile cases and often called upon to testify in court as an expert witness. He taught at Grays Harbor Community College in Aberdeen from 1973 to 1976 and ran a community volunteer program that Governor Dan Evans called "the best in the state". Wayne married Ellen Brown in 1969. They remained married until her death in 1999. Wayne is survived by his children, Chelle Anderson of Everett, Phil Anderson of Kirkland, WA, Mary Anderson of Marysville, WA, Brian Anderson of Everett, Sheryl Woodruff of Montesano, WA, Denise Verducci of Arlington, WA, Chris Anderson of Everett and many grandchildren. Wayne Phillip Anderson was the most generous person you could ever meet. There will be a viewing Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at A Sacred Moment in Marysville.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 30, 2019