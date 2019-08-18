Wayne Patrick Wise "Pat" Aug. 22, 1950 - July 13, 2019 Pat was born, in Ogden, Utah, on his mother's birthday, to George and Ellen Wise. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Bill Wise. He leaves his sons, Robert and Eddie Wise, grandkids, Torianna, Tia, and Alex; siblings, Nancy Larsen (Ron), Jim Wise (Carol), Ellen Hadley (Sam), and Tom Wise; nephew, Ryan (Daniele) Larsen, nieces, Breanna Larsen, and Jamie Wise, great nieces and nephews, Presleigh, Micah, Giana and Ryan. Pat enjoyed cooking, which he learned in the army, and continued to do for a living, among other jobs. He also enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and telling jokes. He had a wonderful sense of humor. Pat's back was severely injured in a hit and run accident, while riding a bicycle in 1991. He lived with pain every day, falling victim to dementia ten years ago. Pat died peacefully at View Ridge Care Center in Everett, WA, where he spent his last five years. His motto was "I like to make people laugh. They are just doing their job, but it might make their job a little easier". For every person that works at VRCC you helped make Pat's day a little easier too. Your kindness, care, and genuine affection was greatly appreciated. At Pat's request a private memorial will be held at a later date. If desired, make donations to Hospice or a homeless shelter.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 18, 2019