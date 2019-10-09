Wayne Turnupseed (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Everett Elks
2802 Hoyt Ave
Obituary
Wayne Turnupseed passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 surrounded by family. Born on June 26, 1942 in Everett, WA, Wayne retired from GTE after 34 years then owned his own phone business. Navy and Air Force Veteran. A member of FRA and Elks Lodge. Wayne enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends watching sports. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Elsie Turnupseed; and his daughter, Tracy Turnupseed. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Ann; his daughters, Barbara (Lenny) Simpson, Debbie (Walt) Ellis, his son, Richard (Terri) McAlister; eight grandkids and 11 great grandkids. A celebration of life will be held at the Everett Elks, 2802 Hoyt Ave on Friday October 11, 2019, 3pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 9, 2019
