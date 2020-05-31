Waynewright Kapualani Pahukoa, beloved husband, father and grandpa, walked the rainbow home on May 17, 2020 at the age of 72. He fiercely fought for more time with his family among several health conditions. Wayne was born in Paia-Makawao, Maui on July 30, 1947 to Abraham "Duke" Kanoe Pahukoa and Edith Keonaona Kanekoa. Wayne grew up on the islands of Maui and Oahu. At 18 years old, Wayne left Hawaii and moved to the mainland, first to California, then eventually Vancouver, Washington. Not long after, he met Donna Rae Jones. Wayne often told 'his side' of the story to his grandkids, sharing the night he first saw their grandmother from across the street and knowing instantly one day she would be his wife. Wayne and Donna found their way to Marysville, Washington where they have resided for the past 43 years. Wayne had a 40-year career as a car foreman for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. His greatest joy was watching, coaching, and cheering on his sons as they competed in sports from Marysville Little League to the National Football League. Wayne was deservingly promoted to grandpa and spent every day showering his grandchildren with unconditional love, support, and tales of his childhood on the islands. There isn't a time when you'd find Wayne without one of his grandbabies sitting beside him, holding his hand. His legacy lives on through them. Wayne is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna Rae Pahukoa; eldest son, Jeffery Kalani Pahukoa (Debby) and their three children, Brady Kalani, Brittney Kahili, and Brooke Kamalani; youngest son, Shane Kapualani Pahukoa, and his three children Keala, Kanoe, and Maile; mother, Edith Kanekoa; siblings, Charles Kealoha Pahukoa, Donna Malaea Pahukoa, and Edith Puninani Wilcox. He was preceded in death by his father, Duke Pahukoa, and youngest brother, Duke Kuohulani Pahukoa. Wayne wishes to return to his old stomping grounds; his ashes will be spread among his favorite places on his native homeland. See full obituary at asacredmoment.com /obituaries
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 31, 2020.