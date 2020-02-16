January 2020 Wendell/Wendy C. Carlson, 90, passed away January 2020. He was born July 1929 to Clarence W. and Edith A. Carlson in Everett, WA. He graduated from Everett High School in 1947. His love of skiing brought him to Ski jump at Forest Park and led him to Pilchuck ski area, summers were spent fly fishing. He leaves his daughter, Tina (Carlson) Phipps of Big Lake, AK and son, Steve Carlson and wife Teresa of Arlington, WA; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Herder of OR; former wife, Beverly Carlson; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa (Carlson) Eide; his brothers, Robert, Howard and Jim Carlson. No services held at this time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Diabetes Association.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020