(Wade) January 3, 1950 - March 17, 2020 Wendy Jean Millerick, a resident of Snohomish, Washington, formerly of Mercer Island, Washington, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 70 years. She was born in Seattle on January 3, 1950 and was raised primarily on Mercer Island. She attended Saint Monica's School and graduated from Mercer Island High School in 1968. She enrolled in Bellevue Community College and completed an Associate Degree in 1970. She graduated from Washington State University in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Recreation. In 1995 she obtained a Masters of Education Degree from City University in Education: Curriculum and Instruction. She was very proud of her educational accomplishments and was the first one in her family to attend college. In 1980, Wendy started a preschool in her home with her partner, Teresa Hall. The program was very successful and they realized they could open their own facility to serve more children and families in the community. They purchased and opened "The Children's Center Schoolhouse" in 1988 and served hundreds of students until 2006. Wendy was a very kind and loving individual that always put others before herself. Wendy was preceded in death by her daughter, Marie Lynn Millerick (Lindahl); and her brother, Larry Wade. She is survived by her husband, Richard Francis Millerick; son, Ryan Joseph Millerick and wife Heidi; her son-in-law, Joakim Lindahl; her sisters, Kathie Kellogg (Wade), Maria Dixie (Wade), Jackie Schutt (Wade), Lisa Tarailo (Wade); and her brother, Jim Wade; niece, Belinda Kindschi; nephew, Brent Bond; and grandchildren, Savannah Hammontree, Sydney Millerick, Max Lindahl, and Ella Lindahl. A memorial service will be celebrated at Tahoma National Cemetery located in Kent, Washington once the Coronavirus has been contained. Memorial contributions may be made to: Seattle Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145.



