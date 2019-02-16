Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Lee Aleck. View Sign

Dec. 30, 1952 - Feb, 12, 2019 Wendy Lee Aleck born December 30, 1952 in Everett, WA, to Joseph Jimicum Sr. and Mary Jane Jimicum passed away on February 12, 2019. Wendy was a nurse, preschool teacher, and worked at the bingo parlor and the Tulalip Cannery and East Point and Kodiak King Crab Cannery for many years. She loved fishing at the Stillguamish River, playing bingo, going to the casino, garage sale-ing, and second hand shopping. Wendy is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Hope Jimicum, sister, Mary Jane Davis, brother, Larry A. Jimicum, and sister, Rose Fryberg aka Tootsie. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Aleck; son, Mitchell Jimicum, daughter, Susan Jane Jimicum, son, Albert Jimicum, brother, Albert Moses, sister, Ruby Jimicum sister, Mary Ellen Tom, as well as numerous grand-children, great grand-children, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. There will be an Interfaith service at 6pm that same evening at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral services will be Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10am at the Tulalip Gym, burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery





