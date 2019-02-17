Dec. 30, 1952 - Feb, 12, 2019 Wendy Lee Aleck born December 30, 1952 in Everett, WA, to Joseph Jimicum Sr. and Mary Jane Jimicum passed away on February 12, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 1pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. There will be an Interfaith service at 6pm that same evening at the Tulalip Gym. Funeral services will be Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10am at the Tulalip Gym, burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 17, 2019