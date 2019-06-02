Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Werner Opitz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 23, 1927 – May 21, 2019 On May 21, 2019 Werner Opitz succumbed to congestive heart failure that he had miraculously lived with for 15 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Inge, four short months before, Werner died at the home they loved in view of the beautiful garden they created together. He leaves his son Wolfgang, daughter-in-law, Jan Brazzell, countless friends, neighbors, and many Masonic brothers and sisters. Born in Neusalz, Germany, Werner grew up in the depression with siblings Hannah, Thea, and Hans. His mother died when he was 14, leaving his father, Fritz, to raise the family alone. To help support his family, Werner gave up an academic career to apprentice as an electrician. Werner joined the German Navy in 1944 as a wireless operator on a U-Boat. He was one of four to survive its sinking in the Straits of Malacca followed by 12 hours swimming in the shark infested waters of SE Asia. He summed up his three years as a POW by saying "they liked having cobras in the camp to keep the rats away." Though he rarely talked about it, the experience left him profoundly grateful for every day. His fortunes turned sharply better when as a returning POW and refugee he met the love of his life, Inge – also a refugee from the war-torn east. He wanted a glass of wine at a bar she tended and came up short when paying the bill – she would go on to handle their money throughout their long lives together. They married on May 27, 1952 after a short courtship. In search of better opportunities, they left for Canada in 1953 to settle in Grand Forks, B.C. where their son, Wolfgang was born. By then a top-notch industrial electrician, Werner set out to make a better life for his young family. Carrying immense strength and resolve among his few possessions, he traveled long distances in harsh conditions to dangerous jobs to build mines, mills, and power stations while Inge worked in retail in Grand Forks. They came to Everett in 1963 and moved to their current home in 1976 where they literally "grew roots." Both were accomplished gardeners who started with a blank slate to create today's lush landscape. Dad worked at Western Gear and Scott Paper and made time for all the home and outdoor projects too. He brought unstoppable creativity and intellect to troubleshoot complex problems, maintain the factories, and build a better life for his family. Propelled forward by fond memories of family and friends left behind in Germany, Werner always looked ahead by making plans for the garden, house projects, or by helping friends. Mom and Dad were together at home when Mom died in January. Afterward, he was cheered by calls and visits from friends, Dan Anderson, Jerry Desy, Ade Eitner, Mary Lou and Dennis Hart, and Donna Miles. Though in failing health and overwhelmed by grief, his inner strength showed through as he planned house projects while trying to find a way to go on without Inge. Dad was able to stay in the home he loved because of the help and support he had from Rahma, Naomie, and Suzanne from Right At Home. They brought friendship, care, kindness, and joy to each of his days. He had excellent care from his doctor, Oswaldo Pereira, and from friends Debbie Blair, Teresa Quinlan, and Emily Whipple. All who cared for him saw how deeply he grieved the loss of his life-partner. Dad doesn't want a memorial service. In line with his belief that no one should go hungry, he asks that you consider a gift to a food bank in his memory instead. At Dad's request, he will be cremated and his ashes scattered with Inge's at Stevens Pass so Mom and Dad can be as inseparable in death as they were throughout their 67 years together.



