Wesley Perrault passed away peacefully at home in Arlington, WA, on March 12, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. Wes received a recent diagnosis of lung cancer and is now rejoicing with our Father in Heaven. He was 76 years old. Wes was born in Everett, WA, in 1942 to parents, Edward Randolph and Hazel Magna Perrault. He graduated from Everett High School in 1962, and married Sharon Ann Riley on November 8, 1963. Wes joined the apprenticeship program for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 26 and became a journeyman shortly thereafter. He worked on projects all over the Everett and Puget Sound area for nearly 50 years. Wes also worked on the Alaskan Pipeline for several years and spent time teaching in the Apprenticeship program in later years, passing his love of the trade on to the next generation. Wesley and Sharon love Jesus and devoted their time, love and efforts to share their great faith in God with others throughout their 56 years of marriage. Active in leadership at Jake's House Church, Smokey Point Campus, they faithfully worshiped and served others along with many loving friends and church family members. Wes believed in reaching out with practical solutions to support real change in the lives of others in our community. He walked this out daily by helping to operate local recovery ministry and discipleship housing programs in the Everett area. He touched the lives of many with his walk of faithfulness, obedience, hope, peace and unconditional love. Wes loved his family and will be greatly missed by his wife, Sharon Perrault; brother, Edward Perrault; daughter, Deborah Richards, son, Wesley E. Perrault, daughter-in-law, Dana L. Mullineux'Perrault; grand-children, Danica Buse, Nicholas D. Mullineux'Perrault, Madison E. Mullineux'Perrault and many other family members, loving friends, church and ministry family throughout the community. A Celebration of Wesley's life will be held at Jake's House Church at 2:30 p.m. this Friday, March 15, 2019, 18824 Smokey Pt. Boulevard, Arlington, WA 98223.



