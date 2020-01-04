Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley L. Apker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ed.D. 1936-2019 Wesley Apker passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 with his loving wife, Catherine, by his side, desperately trying to ensure his survival. They were in their 35th year of marriage. Wes was born October 19, 1936 to Earl and Josephine Apker in Arlington, WA. He was the eldest of two siblings: sister, Joann (Rich) Hamlin, and predeceased by his brother, Gordon (Janet) Apker. He is survived by his three children and five step-children: Mike (Gina), Jerry (Suzi), Cheryl (Denny) Parkinson, Regina Crandall, David (Melanie) Crandall, Deana (Peter) Horvath, Jennifer Crandall (Raul Echevarria), and Denice Crandall (John Rivera). He has fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Wes received two Bachelor of Arts degrees from Pacific Lutheran College, majoring in English and literature and secondary education. In 1962, he earned a Master of Education from Washington State University, majoring in counseling and guidance. In 1970, he earned a Doctor of Education from the



Ed.D. 1936-2019 Wesley Apker passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 with his loving wife, Catherine, by his side, desperately trying to ensure his survival. They were in their 35th year of marriage. Wes was born October 19, 1936 to Earl and Josephine Apker in Arlington, WA. He was the eldest of two siblings: sister, Joann (Rich) Hamlin, and predeceased by his brother, Gordon (Janet) Apker. He is survived by his three children and five step-children: Mike (Gina), Jerry (Suzi), Cheryl (Denny) Parkinson, Regina Crandall, David (Melanie) Crandall, Deana (Peter) Horvath, Jennifer Crandall (Raul Echevarria), and Denice Crandall (John Rivera). He has fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Wes received two Bachelor of Arts degrees from Pacific Lutheran College, majoring in English and literature and secondary education. In 1962, he earned a Master of Education from Washington State University, majoring in counseling and guidance. In 1970, he earned a Doctor of Education from the University of Washington . Early in his career, he was a high school English teacher, junior high school English and social studies teacher, counselor, and Vice Principal at Marysville Junior High School in Marysville, WA. He then served as Principal of Marysville High School from 1965 to 1968 then as Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent and the Board's Chief Negotiator for one year. From 1970 to 1971, Wes was a School Facilities Consultant for the Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction in Olympia, WA. From 1971 to 1973, he served as the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Public Instruction before serving for one year as the Superintendent of the Evergreen School District, at that time, the fastest growing district in WA. From 1974 to 1980, Wes served as the Executive Director of the National Association of State Boards of Education. From 1980 to 1984, he served as the Executive Director of the Colorado Association of School Executives. From 1984 to 1993, Wes served as the Executive Director of the Association of California School Administrators. He and his wife Catherine formed the Wescat Corporation in 1984 to serve as consultants to non-profit associations. From 1994 to 1995, he served as Executive Vice President for School Markets in the start-up company, School Properties. In 1997, he became a Field Supervisor at the California State University, Sacramento, College of Education, Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies and served in that capacity until 2007. In the early 2000s, he also served as the Interim Executive Director of the California Psychological Association then as the Interim President and CEO of the California Society of Association Executives (CalSAE). He was selected to serve on the Committee of Credentials for the California Commission on Teacher Credentials. He served on the Committee from 2001 to 2008, when he retired. During the last four years of his tenure on the Committee, he served as its Chair. Wes was a prolific writer, having had many articles published in professional magazines and journals. He authored two books of published poetry and wrote five unpublished novels. He was also an avid reader and exceptional cook, described by his wife as "fearless in the kitchen." Once asked how he wanted to be remembered, he replied, "a good husband and father and a Chief Executive who never broke his word or forgot whom he served." A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sacramento, 2001 Point West Way, Sacramento, CA 95815 at 11:00 a.m. Lunch to follow. Please RSVP to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Wes' name to: Evangelical Reformed Church, 7435 So. Madison Street, Suite A, Tacoma, WA 98409-1010. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close