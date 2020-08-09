Wes was born in May 1931 in Ventura, California, and passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 12th at his home in Everett, Washington at the age of 89. From his early teens he grew up on a dairy farm in southwest Washington, graduating from Ridgefield High School in 1949. He went on to study at U. C. Berkeley, served two years in the U. S. Army, and pursued a long career in sales and marketing with Pacific Metal Company. Wes later transitioned into real estate, working for John L. Scott for nearly two decades. The last eleven years he dedicated himself to public service working for the U. S. Census Bureau, where he was highly regarded. He strove for excellence in his work and was recognized many times for his achievements over the years.

Wes loved music and was an avid sax player and talented performer from a young age. He was a real salt of the Earth fellow who enjoyed meeting people from all over the world and was regarded fondly by many that came across his path. He met his wife Bobbi on a ski trip aboard a train headed to Whitefish, Montana. They married in 1968 and moved to Kirkland where they would raise their family. As a father he always made time for his sons for fishing, backpacking, cribbage, and trips to the family homestead in northwest Oregon. He enjoyed public speaking, golf, and the outdoors, and developed an interest in genealogical research later in life, documenting his family tree back to the 15th century in northern Finland. Wes is survived by his sons Douglas (50) of Homer, Alaska and Brian (47) of Seattle, Washington, and by his sister Darlene of Brush Prairie, Washington.

May 28, 1931 - July 12, 2020