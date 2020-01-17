Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur C. Meier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dec. 14, 1920 – Jan. 12, 2020 Wilbur C. Meier passed away on Sunday January 12, 2020 at an adult family home after several years of declining health. He was born December 14, 1920 near Chelan, Washington and graduated from Snohomish High School. In 1940, he joined the Army and spent some time in the Hawaiian Islands after Pearl Harbor which fostered a life-long love of Hawaii. He served as a sergeant in Pacific campaigns including Guadalcanal, Northern Solomons and Luzon. While he was in the Philippines, he was injured by an exploding grenade and later awarded a





Dec. 14, 1920 – Jan. 12, 2020 Wilbur C. Meier passed away on Sunday January 12, 2020 at an adult family home after several years of declining health. He was born December 14, 1920 near Chelan, Washington and graduated from Snohomish High School. In 1940, he joined the Army and spent some time in the Hawaiian Islands after Pearl Harbor which fostered a life-long love of Hawaii. He served as a sergeant in Pacific campaigns including Guadalcanal, Northern Solomons and Luzon. While he was in the Philippines, he was injured by an exploding grenade and later awarded a Purple Heart . He carried a bit of shrapnel in his knee for the rest of his life. During his service he corresponded with Victoria Schaus and after his return from the war and a quick romance, they were married on November 21, 1945. They were happily married for nearly 63 years until her death on July 18, 2008. Wil was the epitome of a self-made man. He came from humble roots and a difficult childhood to become a successful real estate agent and appraiser. He was a past president of the Everett Board of Realtors in the 1950's and became a full-time real estate appraiser in 1967. After ten years of persistence, he earned his MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute. He was a successful investor in real estate and managed several rental properties even after his retirement from appraising at age 70. Wil always had to be busy and would not let the grass grow under his feet, often leaving family dinners to mow the lawn. He had a passion for golf that was a weekly ritual with his golfing friends. He enjoyed wood working and always seemed to have a project going. And his love for martinis was legendary; to this day, waitresses remember him with martini in hand asking them if they had taken a sip. For all his talents and successes, he was most successful at being a generous and loving father. He was always ready and available to help with various projects and in virtually any situation. Wil leaves behind his children, Lorraine Dietel, Gary and Sandi Meier, Tricia and Dana Countryman; grandchildren: Karen and Brendan Jenks and their daughter, Cerys; Richard and Larissa Dietel and their children, Zebedee and Onagh; Rachel and Jonathan McCoy and their children, Bridget, Eleanora, Irene, and Annika; Emily and Adam Schwartz and their children, Alexander and Benjamin, and Matthew Countryman; sister-in-law, Lenore Dolphin; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to which was of Wil and Vicki. Service will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 am at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purple Heart Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.