1/1
Wilbur Vincent (Bill) Coryell
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilbur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wlbur (Bill) Vincent Coryell passed peacefully after a long battle with Alzthimiers.

Bill was born in Bloomfield New Jersey and joined the U.S. Army in 1946. He was stationed at Ft. Bragg where he was a paratrooper.

Bill is survived by his two daughters Laura and Linda. He leaves behind his love of 50 years Ethel Grace Wilber-Howland, 5 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Bill is preceded in death by his stepson Terry Lee Howland.

Bill retired from the Snohomish County Road Maintence Dept. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider after buying his first one in 1949. He loved hunting and camping on Green Mountain.

Bill served his community by being a volunteer firefighter at Evertt Madison Sta.5, and South County Sta.23 Serene Lake.

There will be no services and the family requests any donations be made to: South County Fire Station 23, Serene Lake 4323 Serene Way, Lynnwood WA.98087 425-551-1200

February 26, 1929 - September 7, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved