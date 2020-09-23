Wlbur (Bill) Vincent Coryell passed peacefully after a long battle with Alzthimiers.

Bill was born in Bloomfield New Jersey and joined the U.S. Army in 1946. He was stationed at Ft. Bragg where he was a paratrooper.

Bill is survived by his two daughters Laura and Linda. He leaves behind his love of 50 years Ethel Grace Wilber-Howland, 5 stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Bill is preceded in death by his stepson Terry Lee Howland.

Bill retired from the Snohomish County Road Maintence Dept. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider after buying his first one in 1949. He loved hunting and camping on Green Mountain.

Bill served his community by being a volunteer firefighter at Evertt Madison Sta.5, and South County Sta.23 Serene Lake.

There will be no services and the family requests any donations be made to: South County Fire Station 23, Serene Lake 4323 Serene Way, Lynnwood WA.98087 425-551-1200

February 26, 1929 - September 7, 2020