Willa Jean Lively
1925 - 2020
Willa Jean Lively Willa Jean (Bye) Lively, 94 passed away May 12, 2020 at her home in Snohomish, Washington. She was born on October 27, 1925 in Fargo, North Dakota to John and Bertha Bye and moved to Washington at a young age and graduated from Bothell High School in 1944

Jean married Earl Lively on February 11, 1944 and they recently celebrated their 76th anniversary. They have four children; Tom (Francine), Mike, Kathy (Vic) Clayson and Lennis (Ron) Tow.

They also have numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren

Jean was preceded in death by five siblings, daughter in law, Sue and grandson, Curt Lively.

No services will be held October 27, 1925 - May 12, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jun. 11, 2020.
