Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard "Red" Wetmore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

March 25, 1931 - May 29, 2019 Willard (Red) Wetmore, 88, of Everett, WA was born March 25, 1931 to Basil and Irene Wetmore in Everett, WA and passed away on May 29, 2019 in Everett, WA. Red spent four years in the Army Reserves and then went to work for the City of Everett, retiring in 1986. Red belonged to several organizations in Everett including the Elks and the Club 170. He enjoyed fishing, digging for clams, and taking trips to the ocean with the love of his life, Karen Early. He was a wonderful grandfather to his grandkids, helping take care of them as they grew up. He also enjoyed spending time with his brother, Chuck, and his family playing cards. Red is survived by his stepsons, Robert (Lynette) Early and Michael (Sheri) Early; and several grandchildren; his brother, Chuck (Karen) Wetmore of Port Orchard, WA; sisters, Sharon Wetmore and Mary Thurston of Jerome, ID; nephews, Scott, Brian and Joe Wetmore of Port Orchard, WA; and nieces Pam Wetmore of Shoreline, WA and Denise Lund of Utah. He was preceded in death by his beloved, Karen Early; stepdaughter, Mary Larson; parents, Basil and Irene Wetmore; and sisters, Rose McKenzie, Betty Larson, and Juanita Schrock. We would like to extend a special thanks to the Providence Hospice Team, as they took wonderful care of Red and his family while he was in their care. Red requested a private family celebration of his life, so there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County.



March 25, 1931 - May 29, 2019 Willard (Red) Wetmore, 88, of Everett, WA was born March 25, 1931 to Basil and Irene Wetmore in Everett, WA and passed away on May 29, 2019 in Everett, WA. Red spent four years in the Army Reserves and then went to work for the City of Everett, retiring in 1986. Red belonged to several organizations in Everett including the Elks and the Club 170. He enjoyed fishing, digging for clams, and taking trips to the ocean with the love of his life, Karen Early. He was a wonderful grandfather to his grandkids, helping take care of them as they grew up. He also enjoyed spending time with his brother, Chuck, and his family playing cards. Red is survived by his stepsons, Robert (Lynette) Early and Michael (Sheri) Early; and several grandchildren; his brother, Chuck (Karen) Wetmore of Port Orchard, WA; sisters, Sharon Wetmore and Mary Thurston of Jerome, ID; nephews, Scott, Brian and Joe Wetmore of Port Orchard, WA; and nieces Pam Wetmore of Shoreline, WA and Denise Lund of Utah. He was preceded in death by his beloved, Karen Early; stepdaughter, Mary Larson; parents, Basil and Irene Wetmore; and sisters, Rose McKenzie, Betty Larson, and Juanita Schrock. We would like to extend a special thanks to the Providence Hospice Team, as they took wonderful care of Red and his family while he was in their care. Red requested a private family celebration of his life, so there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close