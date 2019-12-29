William Allan Routledge Bill was born August 15, 1926 and passed away on December 7, 2019. Husband to Diana, father to Thomas (Holly), grand father to Gabriella Routledge and Shahn Burch. Preceded in death by Mary Routledge, Frances and Glenn Griffin, James Griffin. Uncle to Glenn, Thomas (Evelyn) and Maryann of Alaska. Many assorted Relatives of multiple generations from Canada, Pennsylvania and here. Everett Boy who served in the U.S. Navy, WWII in the Pacific Theater. Returned home to build a successful Insurance Company with his Partner, Geo. Forsyth. Retired at 50. Became interested in the workings of the Stock Market. An interest that held his attention for the rest of his life. He and Diana traveled extensively domestic and abroad. Enjoyed time in Hawaii for many winters. He had a life long love affair with the game of Golf, won multiple Championships from his teen years into his seventies. Bill was from the "old" school and believed in being Honorable and Trustworthy. He was a Kind and Loving man. One of the Good Guys. Forever Remembered. At his request his memorial gathering will be private.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 29, 2019