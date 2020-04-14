Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Alden Rosenberger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Alden Rosenberger Nov. 9,1928 - Dec. 23, 2019 Bill was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Chester Rosenberger and Cora "Grey" Rosenberger. He grew up in Grand Rapids with his three brothers, George, Chester, and Leighton. Bill loved playing baseball and running track all the way through college. He was a pitcher and ran the 220 and 440, yard dashes. August 14, 1948, he married Dorothy Jane Lehman who he met at Spring Arbor College in Michigan. Dorothy was teaching and he was still a student. They moved to Lansing Michigan where Bill received a master's degree in education at Michigan State University. Bill and Dorothy had three sons, David, Bill and Jim. They also had a daughter Mary Jane who was born and died on February 9, 1965. When the boys were 7, 4 and 2 years old, they moved to Redlands California. Bill spent 16 years with Redlands Unified School District finishing as Assistant Superintendent of Personnel. Bill's life was full of teaching jobs and administrative education jobs. Bill was a very active member of the Brookside Free Methodist Church in Redlands. He led the singing and Dorothy played the organ and piano. He also volunteered on the board of the church and represented the church at conference meetings at Winona Lake, Indiana. He also volunteered with the youth group and would take them camping to Black Mountain and Joshua Tree National Park. He also was an active participant in Lions Club International and represented the Redlands Chapter at national meetings. When all three of their children ended up in Seattle Washington, Bill and Dorothy moved to Seattle. Bill finished his working career as Interim Athletic Director followed by serving as a professor in the Education Department at Seattle Pacific University. Later in life Bill and Dorothy moved up to Warm Beach Retirement center and he established a hiking club. They had many great memories there. Bill loved being with his family, hiking, fishing, hunting, woodworking and helping others. Bill walked the Christian walk throughout his life. One of his main purposes/goals in life was to "glorify God", and he would want to be remembered for that! Bill is survived by his brother, Chester; sons, David (Dawn), Bill (Lorena), Jim (Kristi); and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family has postponed a memorial for now and will wait to set the date until the risk of the current pandemic is over.



