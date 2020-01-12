Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Alexander Cowper Wehmeyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Will died November 10, 2019. He was born May 5, 1978 (yes, Cinco de Mayo) in Seattle Washington. He attended Lake Stevens schools, graduating from high school in 1996. He attended Washington State University, graduating in 2000 with a BA in communications. Will started his career while still in high school when a football injury sidelined him and he became an announcer for the school games. He also interned at the radio station KRKO in Everett, WA. After college he got a start in Seattle radio and worked his way up the ranks of a variety of stations. Eventually he joined the Danny Bonaduce Show as "Will Dixon", his radio moniker. He loved watching sports as well as participating, especially mountain biking and snow boarding. He loved music, especially classic rock and knew so much of rock's history. Will would light up a room with his presence, he was engaging and had a great sense of humor. He left us far too soon. Colin Andrew Cowper Wehmeyer Colin died November 14, 2019. He was born October 20, 1980 in Redmond Washington. He attended Lake Stevens schools until junior year. Colin took the GED and attended classes at Everett Community College. He was a great reader and artist and he excelled at photography in college even having a one man show. Colin participated in sports both in both the community and school teams. He was a thinker and a writer. In his later teens he was diagnosed with mental illness. He had multiple diagnoses and began receiving care from Compass Health for schizophrenia. He was a kind and gentle soul caught in the cycle (actually more of a whirlwind) of his brain. He is survived by his mother, sister, niece and nephew as well as an aunt, uncles and assorted cousins. There will be a memorial Gathering at Floral Hall on January 17, 2020 to celebrate "the boys". Please contact Judi for further details.



