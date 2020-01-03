Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Allen Erickson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Allen Erickson June 8, 1947 - Dec. 29, 2019 In great peace, Bill's hard working, tenacious, and wise spirit went to be with the Lord on December 29 with his loving companion, Jodie Everist Brand and daughter, Erin Elizabeth Slagg by his side. He was Dad to Andy (Heather) Erickson (Maple Valley, WA), Erin (Cody) Slagg (Camano Island, WA), and Paul Erickson (Camano Island, WA). He was beloved Pa (grandfather) to siblings Andy (15) and Will (11) Erickson; siblings, Levi (10), Uriah (8), Silas (6), Jed (4), and Eliza Joy (2) Slagg; and Satchel (4) Erickson. He was brother to Susan Erickson of North Lakewood, WA; Richard (Jane) Erickson of Palmer, AK; Louie (Linda) Touchette of Mt. Vernon, WA; Kristine Ziegler of Plains, MT; Claudia (Mick) Miniken of Auburn, WA; Marilyn Clark of Dalles, OR; Cherie Touchette of Lakewood, WA; and Roger Touchette (deceased). As a young entrepreneur, Bill found one of his first bicycles from a junk yard. He continued that visionary spirit in his life's adventures from logger and equipment salesman in Alaska to real estate developer and community baseball coach on Camano Island. Bill was grateful to Jodie who shared life and patiently cared for him in his long battle with cancer. He also relied on his son-in-law, Cody's gentle and strong care in his last months of life here on earth. We have immense thankfulness for their selfless love. A special thank you to retired Dr. Ocampo; Dr. Richard Granger at Kaiser Permanente; and the nursing team at the Infusion Suite at Providence Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, Bill would like donations sent to Stanwood Camano Little League, so that boys and girls may continue to play the sport that he cherished for decades. Stanwood Camano Little League: PO Box 455 Stanwood, WA 98292.



