William "Bill" Arthur Palm April 8, 1935 - September 8, 2019 William "Bill" Arthur Palm passed away unexpectedly at the age of 84 on September 8, 2019 at his home in Mountlake Terrace, WA. Bill was born on April 8, 1935 in Wenatchee, WA. He was the youngest of six children to Gustaf and Arla Palm. After high school, he served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict and received an honorable discharge; he enjoyed telling stories about his time serving in both San Diego and overseas. He then started a decades long career as a member of the Teamsters Union, working as a truck driver for both the construction and asphalt industries, which he retired from after 32 years. He was also a very talented handyman, carpenter and mechanic and his extensive garage workshop was the envy of the neighborhood. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Annie Palm, whom he married on Maui in 1987 and they enjoyed 31 years of marriage and return trips vacationing in Hawaii. He also looked forward to spending time with family and friends in the Everett, Snohomish and Stanwood, WA communities, and most recently his new friends at Mountlake Terrace Plaza, where he had become a balloon volleyball enthusiast. He is survived by wife, Annie; stepchildren: Sam (Tricia) Johnson of Issaquah, WA; Misti Adrian of Tacoma, WA; and Laurie (Eric) Johnson of Lake Stevens, WA. He also leaves behind five step-grandchildren: Lizzie Davis, Sarah Johnson, Chance Morgan, Chayse Morgan and Sam Johnson Jr, who always knew that "Papa could always fix it". Bill was preceded in death by his two brothers and three sisters and leaves behind many nieces and nephews. At his request there will be no service and in lieu of flowers, he requested making a donation in his name to .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 20, 2019