Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244

William Charles Bogart William Charles Bogart (Snuffy) was born August 8, 1936 in Anacortes, WA. He passed away peacefully at the Hospice Care Facility on March 3, 2020, at 83 years of age. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Bogart (2013), and his son, Phil Hisgrove III (2019). He is survived by his seven daughters, Phyllis Fries (Cameron), Kathy Nopson, Carol (Squeek) Hisgrove (Harry Scott), Laura (Jojo) Hisgrove (Fran), Fawn Welch (Frank), Shannon Brackett (Tim), Tanja Hawkinson (Ray); numerous grand children and great-grand children; sister, Muriel Bogart as well as many other family members. Bill lived in and around the Everett, WA area for all of his life and graduated from Lake Steven's high school in 1955. He served in the Army and worked in construction for 25 years. He met Sue at the Hilltop Tavern and it "was love at first sight" according to him. One of their first dates was a fishing trip in a rowboat after a night out dancing. Sue had never been fishing before and thoroughly enjoyed slapping rainbow trout at his face. They laughed and had the best time! They enjoyed taking their kids camping and fishing. They loved dancing to country music and were flawless together. They loved traveling all over the U.S. fishing, and sightseeing. They were married for 49 years, seven months when she passed in 2013. Since then, he has longed to be with her so they can walk the streets of heaven together, holding hands, going fishing and dancing the night away. Recently he said "they better look out up there in heaven, cause I'm coming to shuffle things up and have a good time. They're not going to get any rest!" He never lost his spunk or goodwill to the family he left behind. He is loved by many and will be missed! We love you Dad! We will be holding a get together at his home in Everett on March 27, 2020 at approximately 4:30 pm if you'd like to join us to say hi, give hugs and share your memories with us.





