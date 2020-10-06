Bill Boyes passed away from natural causes while hiking on Blue Mountain near Sultan. It was one of his favorite hikes. He was hiking alone and found on the mountain by a biker.

Bill was an expert birdwatcher. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, hunting, photography and outdoor activities. He was a great observer of the world around him and recorded temperature and rainfall every day. Bill graduated from Monroe High School in 1965 and Everett Junior College in 1967. He worked for many years on the night crew at Safeway in Monroe.

Bill was often seen driving his 1968 Plymouth Roadrunner, enjoying the area around Monroe, and putting up bird houses. Bill took excellent care of his mother in her final years and recently his dad. There are a million things you could learn from Bill from how to fix a hose reel or sole of your shoe to smoking steelhead and baking spritz cookies.

Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents and mother Sonja Boyes. He is survived by his father William H. Boyes, brother Dick Boyes (Laura), nephew Ricky Boyes, niece Katie Boyes (Dave Holmberg), niece Teresa J. Boyes, grand-niece Amelia Holmberg, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

No services are planned due to the coronavirus. Remembrances may be made to your local Audubon Society or food bank.

April 27, 1947 - September 30, 2020