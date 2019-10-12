Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Craven. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Craven Dec. 20, 1935 - Oct. 6, 2019 William (Bill) Craven, 83, of Snohomish, WA passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Bill was born in Monroe, WA to Albert and Martha Craven on December 20, 1935. Bill lived his life in the Snohomish valley as a local farmer and dairyman, he was active raising livestock and farming at a young age, was a member in FFA, and graduated from Snohomish High School in 1953. Bill married Evelyn Gray in 1961 and had two sons together, Bruce and William (Bill). Bill and his brother, Larry (Stub) partnered with their father and farmed as Al Craven & Sons, then grew their farm into one of Snohomish County's best-known dairy farms, Craven Brother's Dairy; recognized as the Washington State Dairy Family of the year in 1978. The farm was well known as a gathering place for daily morning coffee at "the office". Bill worked tirelessly at the farm but always made time for family and friends. Bill loved those around him and had a gift to always make them laugh and feel loved. Bill married Sallie (Misich) Minogue in March of 1987 and moved to their farmhouse on the Lowell-Larimer Road close to the dairy. Bill and Sallie enjoyed hosting and made guests feel at home. They enjoyed traveling and created many memorable stories that continue to be shared! Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the American Legion and Eagles club and enjoyed the many friendships he created with members over the years. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Martha; his wife, Sallie; and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his children: Bruce (Robin) Craven, William (Bill) (Ruth) Craven, Brett (Leslie) Minogue, Suzette (Roger) Eastman, and Bart (Cathy) Minogue; grandchildren: Dylan, Briana, Jason, Brandon, Bryce, Emily Ann, Emily Rose, Sara, and Aaron; brother, Larry (Stub) (Joan) Craven; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Bill was grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family and friends during his battle with cancer, especially his dear friend, Barb Boblett. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hidden Meadows, 11805 Springhetti Rd, Snohomish, WA. Donations may be made in memory of Bill Craven to the American Legion Post 96 or the .



William (Bill) Craven Dec. 20, 1935 - Oct. 6, 2019 William (Bill) Craven, 83, of Snohomish, WA passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Bill was born in Monroe, WA to Albert and Martha Craven on December 20, 1935. Bill lived his life in the Snohomish valley as a local farmer and dairyman, he was active raising livestock and farming at a young age, was a member in FFA, and graduated from Snohomish High School in 1953. Bill married Evelyn Gray in 1961 and had two sons together, Bruce and William (Bill). Bill and his brother, Larry (Stub) partnered with their father and farmed as Al Craven & Sons, then grew their farm into one of Snohomish County's best-known dairy farms, Craven Brother's Dairy; recognized as the Washington State Dairy Family of the year in 1978. The farm was well known as a gathering place for daily morning coffee at "the office". Bill worked tirelessly at the farm but always made time for family and friends. Bill loved those around him and had a gift to always make them laugh and feel loved. Bill married Sallie (Misich) Minogue in March of 1987 and moved to their farmhouse on the Lowell-Larimer Road close to the dairy. Bill and Sallie enjoyed hosting and made guests feel at home. They enjoyed traveling and created many memorable stories that continue to be shared! Bill enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the American Legion and Eagles club and enjoyed the many friendships he created with members over the years. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Martha; his wife, Sallie; and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his children: Bruce (Robin) Craven, William (Bill) (Ruth) Craven, Brett (Leslie) Minogue, Suzette (Roger) Eastman, and Bart (Cathy) Minogue; grandchildren: Dylan, Briana, Jason, Brandon, Bryce, Emily Ann, Emily Rose, Sara, and Aaron; brother, Larry (Stub) (Joan) Craven; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Bill was grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family and friends during his battle with cancer, especially his dear friend, Barb Boblett. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Hidden Meadows, 11805 Springhetti Rd, Snohomish, WA. Donations may be made in memory of Bill Craven to the American Legion Post 96 or the . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.