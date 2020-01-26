Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William D. Morgan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Dewey Morgan Mr. William Dewey Morgan, Sr., of Everett, WA, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 75. Bill was born to parents John E. and Phebe Crowfoot on February 4, 1944 in Bothell, WA. He grew up the youngest of eight and graduated from Bothell High School in 1962. Bill spent most of his life with a hammer and nails in his hands, hanging drywall. His attention to detail, made him an exceptional construction worker. Bill is survived by his six children, Michelle, Marjorie, Amanda, William Jr, Shannon, and Rebecca; his sister, Pearl; and numerous grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia. A memorial for Bill will be held at the Blue Ridge Clubhouse at 10040 15th Ave NW., Seattle, WA 98177, on Sunday February 2, 2020 from 12-3p.m.



