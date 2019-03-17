William Douglas Norton Dec. 23, 1942-Feb. 8, 2019 William Norton (Bill) of Marysville, WA, passed away peacefully while on vacation in Pensacola, Fl. He served in the Navy and retired as Chief Petty Officer. He went on to have another career as Operations Supervisor for Community Transit. He is survived by beloved wife, Mary; daughters: Pamela (Matt); Jenny (Mike); Jodie (Jeff); and Tereasa; and his grandchildren, Will, Amber, Kylee, Samantha, and Katie, and three great grandchildren; brothers, Jerry, and Rick; and sister, Shirley. A celebration of life will be held at American Legion Hall, 147 Alverson Blvd, Everett, WA 98201, March 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 17, 2019