Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711

William Eugene Colfelt April 18, 1938 - June 25, 2019 "Bill" Colfelt passed peacefully in his home in Marysville WA. on Junes 25, 2019. Born in Seattle, WA, on April 18, 1938 he was a lifelong resident of Washington. He was the son of Harold and Margie (Roraback) Colfelt, and younger brother to Robert. He served in the Air National Guard and after his service settled in Seattle to begin his life. In 1961 He married Barbara Wallis and had the first of his four daughters, Sharon Elaine and Merrie Beth. He lived for a brief time in Forks, WA, where he owned Colfelt's Custom Cannery, producing canned smoked salmon. After a divorce he returned to Seattle in 1968 where he would meet the love of his life and lifelong partner, Vickie Stafford. They married in January 1969 and in addition to Vickie he gained daughter number 3, Mystie Lynn. In 1973 together they had Suzanne Michelle, and the family of four daughters was complete. Together Bill and Vickie in their 30 years of marriage raised their daughters through their example of a strong work ethic, and selfless family values. Bill worked for General Telephone Company from 1969 until retiring in 1990. While he worked innume-rable hours of overtime to support his family, he could be counted on to make an appearance at a local 4-H horse show to watch his daughters complete as part of his phone company workday. He loved boating and salmon fishing in the Sound and especially summers spent fishing at Seiku Bay. He was a friend to anyone one who needed a helping hand. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bob, and wife, Vickie. Bill was blessed with six grandkids: Mitchell, Hollie, Daisha, Austin, Cassie and Raylee. It was Cassie who would have a special bond with "Grandpa" being raised by him for most of her life. They were "best buddies" to the very end. He had great-grandchildren, Jax, Charlie, and Jameson. Bill will be missed by many, especially nephew, Kurt Colfelt. His dogs, Dallas and Houston will miss him and the treats he shared with them. There will be a gathering at the family home on Friday June 28, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. to share memories of Bill. Please feel free to stop by. Family members would like to give a special thank you to daughter, Merrie, her husband, Alonzo, and granddaughter, Cassie for the hours of care they provided that allowed Bill's wish to stay in his home to be possible.





