William Elias Frazier William Frazier, age 79, passed away August 27, 2019 at 7:38 am. Bill was born in Franklin, North Carolina on March 20, 1940 to Lucius M. Frazier and Marie Boston Frazier. The family moved to Washington State and settled in the Skagit Valley. Bill attended Burlington Edison High School graduating in 1959. He enlisted in the US Army and served in Germany. He was employed by Scott Paper Company/Kimberly Clark for 37 years before retirement. He married Vivian Mazie Richardson on July 3, 1971. They were married for 48 years and raised two children. Bill was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brothers, George and Floyd Frazier. He is survived by his wife, Vivian; daughter, Christine Scott, grandson, Austin Scott; son, William Frazier Jr., son-in-law, Luke Carpenter; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Mike Hamel, sister-in-law, Alonda Armstrong and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Snohomish County for their compassion and excellent care. Thank you, Anna M. Dolan, for caring for our husband and father for these past two years. We are grateful to Ed and Ann Bailey for help and support when we needed it most. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Snohomish County in Bill's name. Viewing will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from noon until 7:00pm and Friday August 30, 2019 from 9:00am until the service at Hawthorne Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held under the discretion of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Please share your thoughts and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 29, 2019