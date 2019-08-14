Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. Garber. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Mukilteo Presbyterian Church, 4514--84th Street SW Mukilteo, , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Frank Garber John 14:3 Bill was born in Mt Morris, Illinois April 3, 1932 and went home to be with the Lord June 8, 2019. Bill's parents, Reverend Sam Garber and Esther Garber, raised him in a loving Christian home in the Midwest. Bill served his country in the United States Airforce. His love of airplanes would lead him to a career of 35 years with The Boeing company. He loved the challenges his job as a flight mechanic offered him. He traveled the country testing new planes, for Boeing. One of the highlights of his career was being part of the team that tested The Boeing 747. Bill retired from Boeing in 1995. He had many hobbies, he was an avid rockhound, fisherman, photographer and he loved plant propagation, to an extreme!! Bill had a love for cars, especially the T Bird. In the days of the CB radio you could reach him using his handle "TBird". Many people will remember him from the various clubs he belonged to. Those include: Everett Rock and Gem Club, Thunderbird Car Club, Cascade Austin Healey Car Club, Happy Hikers and Boeing Retirees. Bill embraced a lifelong joy of travel; one of the highlights was a 1990 trip with Mari and his mom, Esther, to West Germany to visit Kasie and Rick. Rick was stationed in Frankfurt, West Germany. On this journey, Bill and his family got to see history unfold, as this was right at the cusp of the German Reunification. Most memorable was an especially exciting visit to the Berlin Wall as it was being torn down by the jubilant citizens from both sides. Bill was a resident of Mukilteo, WA, he moved to Whidbey Island, in 2003, and just recently moved to Everett, WA. Survived by his wife, Marilois (Mari) and his children, Cindy Carver (Don), of Amarillo, Texas, Kasie Dow (Rick) of Puyallup, Washington, Jim Corbett (Heidi) of Arlington, Washington, and his grandchildren: Broc Ball, Savannah Carver, Derek Dow, Duncan Dow, Hunter Corbett and Madeline Corbett; sisters: Pat Hilton and Linda Schrader (Karl) of Wichita, Kansas. Bill will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends. A memorial service has been scheduled at 11:00 am on August 23, 2019 at Mukilteo Presbyterian Church, 4514--84th Street SW, Mukilteo, WA. Memorial Gifts may be made to Snohomish County 19031--33rd Ave W., Suite 301, Lynnwood, WA 98036 or Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 14, 2019

