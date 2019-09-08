Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. Rambo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nov. 4, 1938 to Sept. 1, 2019 William F. Rambo died at age 80. Little is known about Bill prior to his arrival in Oso, WA, in the mid 1980s other than his educational background and his military service. He earned a BS in mathematics from the University of Washington by the skin of his teeth. Needless to say he was never a practicing mathematician. He later earned an MBA from a second tier school on the East Coast. He often speculated whether the effort to earn this later degree paid dividends compensative with the effort required to obtain it. Bill served without any particular distinction in the US Air Force as he often said, "For four years, two months, and 28 days." He left the Air Force ten days before his promotion date to captain. Arrival in Oso on a permanent basis occurred in 1987 with his blushing bride of two days -- blushing with a 13 year old daughter. The new family moved into a log house that Bill had been constructing, with considerable help from building professionals. In later years the construction became related as a one of a one-man effort. In the years since 1987 Bill devoted his life to fishing and gardening. He was generous with his surplus produce to the extent that neighbors would lock their mailboxes to prevent zucchini from appearing in them. His fishing efforts were directed towards winter steelheading on the North Fork of the Stillaguamish and fly fishing in British Columbia in the summers. He caught numerous steelhead more by spending long hours on the river rather than having any great steelheading skill. Despite his many years of fly fishing, his casting skill remained mediocre. He enjoyed fly tying although his skill level was average at best. His flies have been compared to a hummingbird caught in a mouse trap. Bill fancied himself somewhat of a wit. This judgment was his alone. He could be rather caustic rather than witty. Bill is survived by his long suffering wife, Nancy; his sister, Marcia Halvorsen to whom he was often unfavorably compared; a step daughter, Cindy Gobel who survived her teenage years with Bill; two granddaughters, Lillian and Adeline Gobel, and two nieces, Anne-Lise and Karin Halvorsen, and three great- nephews, Spencer, Toby and Axel. Bill's wife always told everyone he was the best husband ever, and meant it. He spoiled her always. He was greatly loved by his family who will miss his strength and guidance. Note: All of this Obit except the last paragraph was written by Bill himself and found in his computer file. The date on it was 2006. He didn't want anyone else to write it I guess! Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

