William George Mumaw April 10, 1940 - May 16 2019 Bill passed away peacefully and went home to be with our Heavenly Father on May 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bill grew up on Rucker Hill and lived in the Everett, WA, area all his life. He graduated from Everett High School in 1958. He then attended Everett Community College and earned an Associate Arts and Science in 1960. He also attended University of Washington and graduated from several trade schools. He was in Cub and Boys Scouts growing up. Bill joined the Navy on January 6, 1963 and served 3-1/2 years. He served in the Vietnam War, was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. He flew on the Navy P47 airplane # 9 and 10. He was an Aviation Submarine Technician. He got the the Academic Award for Outstanding Recruit from January 1963 to June 1966. Bill worked as Electrical Engineer for John Fluke, Black Clawson, Acrowood Corporation and Process Solutions. He married the love of his life, Diane K. Anderson on February 10, 1968. Bill was a humble person, who loved life, and people. Bill had a loyal spirit and believed in God and always kept the Faith. One of Bills favorite hobbies was restoring his classic car. Bill purchased his 1932 Ford 5 window coupe in 1959. His favorite hobby was restoring his car with dedication, pride and perfection. He slowly but surely restored his classic car for over five decades and completed this project in 2013. On May 26, 2013 he was so excited to show off his pride and joy Cruising Colby with a big smile on his face. Bill's other hobbies he also enjoyed was making the best Lattes for whoever came over to visit. He also loved to make his homemade bread for everyone with his bread machine. Bill loved to travel and always surprised Diane with trips to Europe, Hawaii an across USA. He was always telling her she better get her bags packed. Bill is survived by his wife Diane, brothers, Tedd (Margaret) and Doug (Dianne) Mumaw; brothers-in-law, Merle, Dave, Rick (Diane), Harold (Patti), Dean (Lori), Danny, and Dale (Dawn) Anderson and sister-in-law, Julie Oksness. He leaves numerous family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Dean and Helen Mumaw; his in-laws, Maurice and Clara Anderson, brothers-in-law, Bernard and Jack Anderson. A special "Thank you" to my sister, Julie and brother, Rick for being so supportive during this difficult time in Bill's final days. Love Diane. A Celebration of Life for Bill will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 7215 51st Ave N.E. Marysville, WA. 98270. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donations can be made to Glioblastoma, American Brain Tumor Association, or Providence Hospice of Snohomish County.



