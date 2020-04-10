Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William G. Mumaw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William George Mumaw April 10, 1940 - May 16, 2019 HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEETHEART! Every day I hold you in my heart. I miss you to the moon and back and all the stars above. You will always be my special gift from God! We shared so many joyful journeys and beautiful memories together. You brought so much love and comfort, not only for me, but our whole family and friends. You are a special treasure that Jesus blessed us with. But Jesus had a special plan for you. God looked around His garden and He found an empty place. He Looked down upon earth, and saw your tired face. He put His arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful, He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering, He knew you were in pain. He also knew in heaven, you would never hurt again. He saw the road was getting rough and the hills hard to climb, so He closed your weary eyelids and whispered, "Peace be thine." I will always love you Bill, Forever, Diane, family, and friends P.S. Because someone we love is in heaven, there's a little bit of heaven in our home.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 10, 2020

